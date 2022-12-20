The Lengthening Mascara Reese Witherspoon Recently Wore on the Red Carpet Is on Sale

IMO, “clean beauty” is rarely a selling point. For one, the term lacks a universal definition, thus allowing purveyors to concoct their own bylaws. Secondly — I’ll be frank: In my experience, “clean” products often lack the gusto of their conventional counterparts. Of course, this is not always the case. For example, Well People Clean Expressionist Pro Mascara is a salient reminder that “clean” products can, in fact, rival — and even surpass — their chemical-laden counterparts.

Well People Expressionist Mascara

Credo

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); credobeauty.com

This mascara imparts extension-like length, unparalleled softness, and precise lash separation via its rubber-molded brush head. The formula is flake-free, smudge-resistant, and remarkably long-wearing. In fact, it’s red carpet tested: Reese Witherspoon donned the mascara for a doe-eyed look at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

For me, this mascara was love at first swipe, and among the first products I’d fallen for as a burgeoning beauty writer. I’ve tried hundreds of mascaras in the years since; nevertheless, Well People’s remains one of my go-to picks for fluttery, lengthy lash looks.

As far as “clean” mascaras go, Well People are among the most natural you’ll find. In fact, few ingredients get the brand’s greenlight — and those that do make it into the formulas are, by virtually anyone’s definition of the term, “clean.” As an added bonus, the mascara supports lash health and softness, thanks to castor oil and sunflower seed oil.

Well People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara

Credo

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); credobeauty.com

If you want to snag Witherspoon’s lengthening mascara for yourself, shop quickly: It’s already sold out in its full-size rendition, and the mini-sized version is likely heading down a similar path. Alternatively, try Well People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara (available in black and brown). A bolder take on the original, it’s designed to plump lashes to maximum thickness (and maintains the brand’s strict ingredient standards.) The Volumizing Mascara is further proof that Well People makes some of the best in the clean beauty space — and in the beauty space, period.

