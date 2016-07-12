Zales's New LGBT-Inspired Jewelry Collection Is Here and It's Everything

Your favorite jewelry retailer just made our day! Zales has recently started carrying the Love and Pride collection, inspired by the LGBT community, and the pieces are absolutely beautiful.

Designed by Udi Behr, the collection includes engagement, commitment, wedding rings, and pendants. "Love and Pride is a worldwide venture founded to celebrate the transformative powers of passion, creativity and action," states its website.

“The idea that malls and retail stores across America will have Love and Pride displays for wedding and engagement rings and other LGBTQ-friendly jewelry is a milestone," Behr told Newnownext.com.

You can already shop the collection in multiple Zales stores in the U.S. and Canada. Check out some of the stunning designs below:

Courtesy of Zales

Courtesy of Zales

Courtesy of Zales