We have to appologize in advance to Huma Mobin for laughing at her misery, but the photos that she posted on her Facebook page are hilarious.

Mobin and her husband, Arsalaan Sever Butt, got married seven months ago and had planned to go on a romantic honeymoon in Greece last month. Unfortunately, her new hubby wasn't granted a visa in time so Mobin had to leave with her in-laws, because the trip was already paid for. So, yes, she basically honeymooned with her husband's parents (let that sink in for a while).

Once Mobin arrived in Greece, she started taking the funniest/saddest (again, apologies Huma) photos we've ever seen. Now that we think about it, it is actually really cute to see how much she missed him. Take a look at some of her snaps below.

Outside Girl/Facebook

Outside Girl/Facebook