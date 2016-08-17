Woman Selling Wedding Dress on eBay Throws *Major* Shade at Cheating Ex

Cheating happens—it's a sad truth—and one woman isn't going to put up with it. To pay for her divorce, eBay user princess_p1988 has listed her wedding dress in a scathing ad bashing her ex-husband and warning any potential buyer about any bad karma the item might have.

For starters, the used item's description doesn't bode too well: "Great condition but needs dry cleaning before wearing to get rid of the stench of betrayal." Yikes...

"Sorry that there are only two pictures but when I found out my husband was living with another woman, I pretty much burned/permanently deleted everything with his disgusting face on it!" the UK-based seller, whose real name is Samantha Wragg, wrote.

There are photos of the item from the woman's wedding day and we can see her giving the camera a smile in one and dancing with the alleged cheater himself in the other.

The ivory lace dress is designed by Art Couture, has an empire silhouette, a long train, is sleeveless, is strapless, and is a size 6. The woman is honest about the garment's imperfections—a dirty spot at the bottom that needs a good dry clean—it certainly isn't hurting the auction. First listed for £500 (originally costing £2000), the current bid is over £65,000 and there are still more than three days left before it's sold!

"If you want a dress that is full of bad memories and shattered hopes and dreams then this is the one for you! Hopefully this dress brings you a lot more happiness than it brought me in the end and if not...well you can always sell it on here!" she added.

In conclusion the seller is here to fuel whatever inquiries you might have, writing: "If you've got any questions—either about the dress or the skank that my husband ran off with—then please feel free to contact me."

And if you're wondering whether she's enjoying her newfound internet fame, that would be a yes.

So this just happened! #famous #zooeydeschanel #newgirl #weddingdress #ebay A photo posted by Samantha Wragg (@cocobutterblog) on Aug 17, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

You deserve it, girl!