Whitney Houston’s Iconic 1992 Wedding Dress Could Soon Be Yours

Calling all Whitney Houston super fans! The late singer’s iconic dress from her 1992 wedding to Bobby Brown could soon be yours — along with her 1986 Emmy Award, a pair of Nike Air Jordans from Michael Jordan himself, the Herve Leger dress she wore on her final album cover, and a Dolce & Gabbana multi-colored fur coat, just to name a few. Houston’s estate will be auctioninig off more than 100 personal items starting on June 24 at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills and online.

RELATED: Want More Wedding News? Follow Us on FB!

"We felt that it was time to give something of Whitney to the people who loved her and her music, and, conversely, who Whitney loved back with all of her heart and soul," said Pat Houston, Whitney's manager, President of the Whitney Houston Estate and her sister-in-law.

As anyone who lived through the early '90s can attest, Houston’s wedding was an extravagant affair — the seven-time Grammy winner wore a $40,000 French lace gown, designed by Marc Bouwer, which she topped off with an elaborate headpiece and floor-length veil. The wedding party and guests were outfitted in shades of purple, the singer’s fave color. “I was a nervous wreck,” Houston said after the wedding, admitting that she cried during the ceremony.

Take a closer look at the incredible detail of the dress below:

Courtesy Heritage Auctions

Courtesy Heritage Auctions

So how much is Houston’s bridal look going for? The bidding opens at $3,500, which really isn’t too crazy for one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time. To see what else is being auctioned off, head over to Heritage Auctions for the complete list.

And now, please excuse us while we listen to “I Will Always Love You” on repeat.