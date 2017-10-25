22 White Dresses That Aren't Bridal Gowns—but You Can Most Certainly Get Married in

Not all of us are made for wearing a 20-pound heavily embellished wedding gown down the aisle. And that's OK. I, for example, signed on the dotted line in City Hall clad in a black-and-white cocktail dress that I bought literally from the first store I went into during a 40-minute shopping trip for a "wedding dress." And trust me, I have no regrets about it.

Even a couple of years later, when my husband and I had a proper wedding, my dress still didn't come from the Bridal Gowns section of some luxury designer brand. I wanted to wear something chic and versatile, something that wasn't going to end up in a garment bag in my closet never to be worn again. Also, for my fellow City Hall brides: can you imagine commuting on a Monday afternoon sporting a full-on bridal ensemble, veil and long train included? That's what I thought.

But even if you are not tying the knot like I did, opting for a non-wedding white dress on your special day has a lot of advantages, most notably—it probably won't come with a 5-year repayment plan.

Affordability aside, you should probably re-consider the organza mermaid silhouette in exchange for a flowy maxi dress if you are saying your I Do in the middle of summer on a romantic beach in the presence of a few family members and friends.

So without further ado, here are 20 gorgeous white dresses that you can walk down the aisle in and easily re-wear soon after.

1 of 22 Courtesy

Dress the Population Blair Embellished Fit and Flare Dress

$269 SHOP NOW
2 of 22 Courtesy

REBECCA VALLANCE Mireya open-back lace midi dress

$650 SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Courtesy

RACHEL ZOE Allison off-the-shoulder stretch-cotton poplin mini dress

$325 SHOP NOW
4 of 22 Courtesy

VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Twisted crepe and satin mini dress

$870 SHOP NOW
5 of 22 Courtesy

ELLERY Ruffled crepe gown

$1,895 SHOP NOW
6 of 22 Courtesy

MAX MARA Silk-crepe midi dress

$1,050 SHOP NOW
7 of 22 Courtesy

Hensely Shoulder Strap Column Dress

$2,295 SHOP NOW
8 of 22 Courtesy

DELPOZO Corolla Fil Coupe A-Line Dress

$1,700 SHOP NOW
9 of 22 Courtesy

Alexis Venecia Cut Out Dress

$895 SHOP NOW
10 of 22 Courtesy

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Bell Sleeve Lace Shift Dress

$155 SHOP NOW
11 of 22 Courtesy

ALI & JAY Lily Pond Fit and Flare Dress

$128 SHOP NOW
12 of 22 Courtesy

Kalita Rooftop Runaway Halter Dress

$755 SHOP NOW
13 of 22 Courtesy

Shoshanna Guipure Lace Midi Dress

$395 SHOP NOW
14 of 22 Courtesy

LIKELY Reese Bell Sleeves A-Line Dress

$198 SHOP NOW
15 of 22 Courtesy

See by Chloé Ruffled Lacy Jersey Dress

$365 SHOP NOW
16 of 22 Courtesy

Delfi Collective Blake Pleat Loose-Fit Dress

$195 SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Courtesy

Halston Heritage Cold-Shoulder V-Neck Evening Gown

$187 SHOP NOW
18 of 22 Courtesy

Zimmermann Tier Embroidered Silk Dress

$995 SHOP NOW
19 of 22 Courtesy

Cinq à Sept Dulcina One-Shoulder Gown

$417 SHOP NOW
20 of 22 Courtesy

Self-Portrait Penelope Tiered Lace Gown

$620 SHOP NOW
21 of 22 Courtesy

Tibi Crepe Bell Sleeve Dress

$395 SHOP NOW
22 of 22 Courtesy

Theory Walela Crepe and Lace Maxi Dress

$222 SHOP NOW

