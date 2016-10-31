Your Friends Won't Hate You If You Put Them in Vera Wang's Affordable New Bridesmaids Dresses

Bridesmaids dresses have been known to cause some major friction in many friendships. Let’s face it—there’s no chance your friends are ever going to wear that bright turquoise taffeta gown again, no matter how much you try to convince them how versatile it is. And they really, really don’t want to have it shortened, so just don’t even suggest it. Your squad deserves to look their best on your big day too—without breaking the bank—and that’s why WHITE by Vera Wang’s new Spring 2017 collection should be on your radar.

These seven new bridesmaids designs are so fashion forward, they can actually be worn again for a variety of occasions (in fact, you may even be tempted to buy one even if you’re not a bridesmaid). In this much-anticipated collection you’ll find trendy illusion side cut-outs, halter tops, criss-cross straps, elaborately designed backs, and even a moody floral print. Everything in the collection ties together perfectly making the mix-and-match trend easy to pull off as well. Even the pickiest member of your bridal squad will find something that works for her.

Below is a sneak peek look at WHITE by Vera Wang’s new bridesmaids dresses—all of which will be carried at David’s Bridal in a total of 14 different colors, sizes 0-26. And the best part? They’re all under $300.