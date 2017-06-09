Which Movie Bride Are You? Take the Quiz to Find Out

Olivia Bahou
Jun 09, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

The wedding planning process is a stressful one. It’s hard enough to juggle the opinions of your family, bridesmaids, and your fiancé—never mind actually get the party planned.

Luckily, no matter how stressful it gets, it’s probably not as bad as the epic battle that happens between Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) in Bride Wars. And unless you’ve left your fiancé at the altar four times (and counting!), you probably have it a little easier than Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) in Runaway Bride.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

So which movie bride do you have the most in common with? Take the quiz below to find out your spirit animal when it comes to walking down the aisle.

 

 

