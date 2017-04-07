This New Tool Just Made Choosing Your Wedding Date and Venue Much Easier

If you think that finding the perfect dress is the most challenging wedding-related task you'll have to deal with, then you obviously haven't started looking for venues yet. Trying to book your dream wedding spot on a date that works for you (and your family) is a balancing act that requires a lot of time, effort, and negotiations. Oh, and did we mention money? Because selecting a wedding date also affects what vendors are available to book, as well as hotel and travel costs. So, yes, it is kind of a big deal.

That's why WeddingWire's new Venue Availability Checker is a game-changer. It lets you search for wedding date options by location and desired month. The result shows you not only which venues are available (and they work with almost 20,000 nationwide), but it also informs you of important events happening that day, which can be really useful if you're planning a destination wedding in another city where official local holidays can sometimes interfere with the availability of vendors.

Color-coded dates to get married are ranked from least to most popular, in order to help couples expect potential peak and off-peak availability and prices. It even shows you celebrity anniversaries in case you're really eager to share the same wedding date as Bey and Jay Z (#nojudgement).

According to WeddingWire's 2017 Newlywed report, Saturday is still the most popular day of the week to get married, with 65 percent of couples selecting that day. You'll probably be surprised to find out that summer is no longer the most popular time of the year, though. October and September are the top two favored months, with June following in third.

"There are only 52 weekends in a year, and over a million weddings, which means finding the ideal venue on the date you want can get tricky," says Anne Chertoff, trend expert at WeddingWire. Her number one piece of advice when it comes to choosing a wedding date? Be flexible.