Don't Start Your Wedding Website Before Reading These 9 Tips

Creating a wedding website will be one of the very first wedding planning projects you'll have to take care of. And getting it right is essential. Paper invites and save-the-date cards can get lost but your wedding website will be your guests' go-to place for everything related to your big day—from the date and time of your ceremony and reception to the dress code.

While nowadays there are a lot of tools to help you tackle the technical part of it, your most important job will be to curate and edit the content (both text and photos) that goes on it. We asked the wedding experts at Carats & Cake to share the proper etiquette when it comes to wedding websites for what to include and where to draw the line.

