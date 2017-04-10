Here Are the Top 15 Wedding Trends on Pinterest for 2017

When it comes to wedding inspiration, Pinterest is still the go-to place for most brides-to-be in search of photos and ideas for their big day. It may be only April but with wedding season ahead of us, it's no surprise that new trends have already emerged.

The Pinterest Wedding Report for 2017 found that last year's tendency towards more low-key and alternative ways to celebrate has caught on with couples and they continue to be on the lookout for a more budget-friendly and eco approach to weddings. Another interesting discovery is that summer is no longer the most preferred time of the year to get hitched—it's fall.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

Keep scrolling to find out what else brides- and grooms-to-be are searching for on the social media platform.