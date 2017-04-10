Here Are the Top 15 Wedding Trends on Pinterest for 2017

Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 10, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When it comes to wedding inspiration, Pinterest is still the go-to place for most brides-to-be in search of photos and ideas for their big day. It may be only April but with wedding season ahead of us, it's no surprise that new trends have already emerged. 

The Pinterest Wedding Report for 2017 found that last year's tendency towards more low-key and alternative ways to celebrate has caught on with couples and they continue to be on the lookout for a more budget-friendly and eco approach to weddings. Another interesting discovery is that summer is no longer the most preferred time of the year to get hitched—it's fall.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

 

Keep scrolling to find out what else brides- and grooms-to-be are searching for on the social media platform.

1 of 15 Getty

Drip Cakes

Naked cakes had their moment, now it's time for some frosting goodness.

2 of 15 Marianna Massey/Getty

Tacos

Couples are looking for budget-friendly and delicious food to include in their wedding menu, and tacos are winners on both fronts.

3 of 15 Marianna Massey/Getty

Food and Drink Pairings

The standard pre-reception cocktail hour doesn't cut it for couples anymore. Instead, they are opting for a fun and tasty alternative: food and drink pairings.

4 of 15 Getty

Wedding Tattoos

Brides and grooms are looking for alternative ways to commemorate their commitment to one another, and what better way than a small tattoo that's for life?!

5 of 15 Getty

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

The off-the-shoulder trend continues to reign supreme.

6 of 15 Getty

Blue suits for grooms

OK, ladies, we have to admit that's a very creative way to have your something blue on your wedding day.

7 of 15 rachelgoodwinmakeup/Instagram

Lip masks

Thanks to Emma Stone's Golden Globes beauty prep, collagen lip masks are on the rise.

8 of 15 Getty

Simple updos

Forget the overly complicated hairdos that take hours to create and four cans of hair spray to hold in place. This year, it's all about simplicity.

9 of 15 Imaxtree

Berry lip 

Move over bold red lip.

10 of 15 Rainer Grosskopf/Getty

Pre-wedding festivities destination: NOLA

From beignets to jazz, New Orleans is the top bachelor and bachelorette party destination in 2017.

11 of 15 Ed Freeman/Getty

Adventure honeymoon destination: New Zealand

New Zealand's volcanic plateaus, sandy beaches, and beautiful mountains make for a romantic honeymoon.

12 of 15 Getty

Mini moons

More and more couples are opting for shorter, local mini moons.

13 of 15 Getty

Greenery Weddings

Maybe it's because of Pantone, but brides-to-be are ditching colorful and ornate bouquets in favor of more simple and natural floral decor elements.

14 of 15 Brian Lawrence/Getty

Fall weddings

Summer is no longer the most popular wedding season. Couples are choosing to get hitched in the fall when the weather is cooler and nature's transformation offers a breathtaking backdrop for wedding photos.

15 of 15 Getty

Dusty rose color

Pink is in this year, but brides are opting for the grown-up version.

