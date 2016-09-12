How to Ace Your Wedding Toast, According to Lauren Conrad

One of the most stressful moments for a wedding guest is having to give a toast. Standing up in front of 200 people to deliver a heartwarming-and-funny-but-not-too-funny speech about the newlyweds is a legitimate reason for hyperventilation in our opinion. So if you, like us, have had a fear of public speaking since junior high, but don't want to mess up your best friend's biggest day by telling an embarassing story about that time you two got drunk, we have good news—lifestyle guru/reality star Lauren Conrad is here to help.

In a post on her website, Conrad and her team shared the five most important things to have in mind while giving a wedding toast and it is pure gold.

First of all, make sure you always have a glass of champagne in your hand. That way you will not only avoid that awkward moment when you have no idea what to do with your hands while speaking, but you will also need it in order to actually make a toast at the end of your speech.

Courtesy of LaurenConrad.com

Conrad and her team suggest you keep it short—ideally, under three minutes. Oversharing is a buzzkill. Speaking of this—keep it classy. Yes, of course, you can share an emotional memory, but before you do, think twice and ask yourself—will your BFF's great grandmother appreciate it?

Another tip from #TeamConrad: Practice makes perfect. Just because you have an idea in your head of what to say, it doesn't mean that what will come out of your mouth will be any good. Take your time before the wedding to rehearse.

And here is one tip from us—don't overdo it with the open bar before your toast. That can only result in a ruined friendship.