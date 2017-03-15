10 Wedding Gifts Grooms Love to Register for

Is your future husband already exhausted by every shade of pink or cringing at framed calligraphy? We thought so. Let's be honest—wedding planning is not really your S.O.'s most favorite activity. And we're pretty sure the same applies to helping you register for gifts as well. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Whether he seeks outdoor adventure, cocktail experimentation, or a perfectly-cooked steak, give him a reason to love registering with this list of 10 wedding gifts grooms love.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Parrot Minidrone Mambo

Let him catch some air—no FAA registration required—with a smartphone-controlled Parrot Minidrone.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Picnic Time Bean Bag Toss Travel Set

This portable bean bag toss is the perfect gift for indoor and outdoor fun—he can play individually or open it up to a group.

3 of 10 Courtesy

GoHome Wesley Wine Cooler

Brown leather accents turn this ordinary glass wine cooler into a rugged-cool bar cart accessory.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Argent Orfevres Linden Steak Knife, Set of 4

Steak lovers, rejoice! With a less traditional silhouette, this knife set coordinates with everyday dinnerware as well as fine china.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Old Dutch Hammered Copper Cocktail Shakers

He’ll love showing off his mixology skills with this hammered copper cocktail shaker. It’s a gift for you as much as it is for him.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Thomas Paul Moby Shower Curtain

Nautical grooms will love this flax canvas shower curtain, featuring a silk-screened Moby Dick.

7 of 10 Courtesy

High Sierra Propel 70 Hydration Pack

Quench his thirst for adventure with this versatile small pack for hydration while he’s out road biking, trail running, hiking and more.

8 of 10 Courtesy

TRX Strong System

Give his fitness routine a boost with TRX’s best-selling trainer that helps tone all over.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Wild & Wolf Backgammon

Help him indulge in his competitive nature with this backgammon board that’s as fun to play as it is beautiful to look at.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Modern Living 300-Thread Count Organic Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set

There’s no way he doesn’t like soft sheets. This set will upgrade any bedroom with its luxurious feel.

