16 Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love (and Use!)

Courtesy
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 18, 2016

We can all probably think of at least one instance when the wedding favor we took home ended up in a box in the closet. Some of us can probably think of more than just one.

While the tradition of gifting your wedding guests is something we stand behind firmly (especially if they've traveled half of the world to see you tie the knot), let's get one thing straight—offering them a set of coasters personalized with a picture of you and your future husband kissing is not going to make you very popular. 

Instead opt for a cool set of bamboo coasters that they can actually (not be embarrassed to) use. Also, you don't have to give everyone the same thing—ladies can get a scented candle, and every guy will be happy to take home a beer mug. If there are a lot of couples at your wedding, you can even pick one chic wedding favor to give each one of them. Our rule of thumb is: don't give anything you wouldn't want to receive yourself.

Now scroll down to see some of the coolest wedding favors your guests will surely love.

1 of 16 Courtesy

Monogram Mug

available at surlatable.com $8 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Travel Shot Glass

available at BHLDN.com $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Flavor Infuser Water Bottle

available at uncommongoods.com $15 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Take Note Candle

available at anthropologie.com $24 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Lumen Oil Candle Shadow Projectors

available at uncommongoods.com $48 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Craft Beer Flight

available at uncommongoods.com $49.95 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

PERSONALIZED SPORTS MUG

available at cufflinks.com $22 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Mini Personalized Tea Tins

available at hansonellis.com $2.97 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Eco-Friendly Natural Bamboo Coaster Favors

available at beau-coup.com $2.20 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Rosemary Infused Greek Olive Oil

available at etsy.com $67.69 for 20 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Succulents

available at etsy.com $150 for 50 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Rustic Country Mason Jar Jam

available at etsy.com $300 for 100 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Heart Bottle Stopper

available at crateandbarrel.com $4.95 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Tea Light Candle Holder

available at crateandbarrel.com $7.95 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Travel Document Set

available at bhldn.com $48 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Passkey Bottle Opener

available at bhldn.com $22 SHOP NOW

