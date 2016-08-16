Got Ink? Here's How to Choose a Wedding Dress When You Have Tattoos

"I look at tattoos as an accessory and you should always dress to complement your tattoos," says Katharine Polk, creative director and designer of Houghton, one of the coolest wedding brands nowadays that caters to the edgy yet chic and modern bride. "I love that tattoos come off tough but seeing a woman in a more romantic feminine dress or gown can show that juxtaposition."

Courtesy

Polk's gorgeous designs always feature the finest detailing, luxurious fabrics, and a touch of edginess that ultimately makes up "the Houghton Look." That's why we couldn't think of anyone better to talk to about choosing a stylish wedding dress when you have visible tattoos, than her. Scroll down for Polk's creative advice and some serious #weddingdress inspo.

RELATED: Our Favorite Fall 2016 Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

InStyle: What are the most flattering dress types and silhouettes for brides with partial or full "sleeve tattoos"?

KP: It really depends on the bride’s comfort level in showing her tattoos. I personally love an un-lined lace long sleeve or semi-sheer sleeve that complements the tattoos like our Wilkinson gown. I also love a gown with a cut out shoulder like our Tova gown which can be layered over a bodysuit.

Courtesy

Maria Valentino

RELATED: Every Wedding Dress Silhouette You Need to Know

InStyle: What would you suggest to a bride who would like to have a more traditional ceremony but has visible tattoos?

KP: If a bride is looking to hide her tattoos or simply take the main focus away from a sleeve tattoo, then a long sleeve gown is the way to go. One of our most popular gown silhouettes is the open back long sleeve Cheyne and Chante gown that will also show off any back tattoos that the bride wants to keep visible.

I love our long sleeve lace Cara bodysuit that can be paired with a more modest skirt and the bride can wear the bodysuit again, which is a plus.

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED: Terms You Need to Know Before You Go Wedding Dress Shopping

InStyle: And how about dress options for a bride with leg tattoos that she doesn't want to hide?

KP: I styled our Fall 2016 collection with sheer lace stockings, which I love as an alternative to covering up the leg completely!

My number one rule is to never do short and tight, so if the bride wants to wear a short dress then it should be tasteful and tailored but not too fitted, our Damien dress is perfect for a bride or bridesmaid wanting to go short. And if she wants to show off her leg tattoos, then she should!

Courtesy

InStyle: Yes or no to a veil for a bride with arm and neck tattoos?

KP: Most of our brides opt out of wearing a veil for their wedding because they tend to move away from the more traditional. I think a chic cape is a great alternative to a veil and gives good coverage.

Courtesy

InStyle: Do large back tattoos go along with low-back dresses?

KP: If a bride has a large back piece that she is proud of then she should definitely go for a low-back gown. Our spaghetti strap Moss gown has a really tasteful low V-back. Just don’t show of your tramp stamp!