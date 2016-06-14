Every Wedding Dress Silhouette You Need to Know

Shopping for the perfect wedding dress can sometimes be overwhelming — among a sea of beautiful gowns out there, how do you choose THE one? It's simple — start from the basics. We rounded up the most common wedding dress silhouettes together with a few stunning options for your big day.
RELATED: We Helped Actress Italia Ricci Find Her Perfect Wedding Dress
Fit for a fairy-tale bride, the ball gown usually has a fitted, corset top and a full (or “puffy”) skirt. The bell shape is perfect for ladies with a pear-shaped body.
Our picks:
Roksanda Wool and Silk-Blend Gown, $3,620; net-a-porter.com
Marchesa Tulle Gown, $6,995; net-a-porter.com
Oscar de la Renta Embellished Gown, $8,690; net-a-porter.com
This classic silhouette consists of a fitted bodice and a flared skirt that essentially looks like the letter A. This type of wedding dress is a favorite of all brides for its flattering cut.
Our picks:
Temperley London Felicity Off-the-Shoulder Silk Gown, $3,550; net-a-porter.com
Rime Arodaky Organza and Crepe Gown, $4,280; net-a-porter.com
Rime Arodaky Lace-Paneled Dress, $4,850; net-a-porter.com
RELATED: 10 Casual Wedding Dresses for the Laid-Back Bride
This leg-baring silhouette is perfect for a more casual celebration on a hot summer day. The hemline usually falls below or right above the knee. For maximum effect, wear it with a pair of sky-high heels.
Our picks:
Self-Portrait Mini Dress, $590; net-a-porter.com
Roland Mouret Wool-Crepe Dress, $2,650; net-a-porter.com
Fendi Embellished Mini Dress, $2,650; net-a-porter.com
The high waist design of this dress is very forgiving and accentuates the bust making it the perfect choice for ladies with an apple-shaped body.
Our picks:
Needle & Thread Embellished Gown, $700; net-a-porter.com
Needle & Thread Chiffon Gown, $1,100; net-a-porter.com
Temperley London ‘Anastasia’ Gown, $4,425; net-a-porter.com
RELATED: The Breathtaking Spring 2016 Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week
The fitted upper part of this dress hugs your body to below your hips and the skirt flares out at the knees. This is a classic, yet sexy silhouette that looks beautiful on an hourglass figure.
Our picks:
Roland Mouret Crepe Gown, $3,755; net-a-porter
Roland Mouret Abella strapless Gown, $5,115; net-a-porter.com
Needle & Thread Embellished Chiffon Gown, $1,697; net-a-porter.com
RELATED: The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
This silhouette is fitted at the top, accentuates the natural shape of your body, and has one significant advantage—the straight and elongated shape of the skirt will give you legs for days.
Our picks:
Self-Portrait Penelope Lace Gown, $1,420; net-a-porter.com
Needle & Thread Embellished Tulle Gown, $1,298; net-a-porter
Halston Heritage Crepe Gown, $595; net-a-porter.com
For the modern bride who likes doing things her own way—opt for a cropped jumpsuit or a two-piece tuxedo The sky is truly the limit here.
Our picks:
Alice + Olivia Arwen Tulle Gown, $2,000; net-a-porter.com
Roksanda Draped Cutout Jumpsuit, $2,320; net-a-porter.com
Givenchy Blazer, $2,590; net-a-porter.com