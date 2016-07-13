This Video of Lexie from My Giant Life Trying to Find a Wedding Dress Will Make You Sad

Fact—wedding dress shopping is exhausting for every bride. But for Lexie from TLC's My Giant Life, this is proving to be a pretty dreadful task.

In an exclusive video for US magazine, the woman, who is 6 feet 6 inches tall, is trying to find the perfect gown for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé, Harrison, but as you can imagine, looking for a dress that fits her tall frame is not an easy thing.

"Trying clothes on sometimes is a tough task," Lexie says in the clip. "They don't make dressing rooms for 6-foot-6 girls — they make them for average, 5-foot-5 girls. Sometimes [fellow shoppers] have to close their eyes [when I try on clothes] — or get a good look." Yikes! That does sound very frustrating.

Watch the video below to get a sneak peek at the show's new episode.