Here's What Happens When Bon Jovi Attends a Wedding... 

Here's a wild guess — if you are Jon Bon Jovi and you attend a wedding, chances are people are going to make you sing. Whether you want it or not, it's happening. And because we know how this story ends, we can tell you our guess is actually not that wild.

Bon Jovi probably thought that he would just enjoy the wedding reception he was attending in Miami just like any other guest but jazz singer Lourdes Valentin and her band had other plans. While performing Bon Jovi's hit song "Livin' on a Prayer," Lourdes encouraged the singer to join her, which he sort of reluctantly did.

Watch his performance below:

Naturally, he slayed it (I mean it's his song after all.)