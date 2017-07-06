It's Official: We Found the Bridesmaid Dress of Your Dreams

Every bridesmaid's worst nightmare is having to wear a frumpy, unflattering dress. These days, bridesmaid wear is generally more stylish than in decades past, but still, not all bridesmaid gowns are created equal. Just in time for wedding season, leading designer bridesmaid dress rental service Vow to be Chic and actress Cara Santana have teamed up to bring bridesmaids everywhere a stylish new dress option.

Watch: How Much It Costs to Be a Bridesmaid

The namesake "Cara" dress ($119 to rent, vowtobechic.com) was recently unveiled at a chic bridal shower at Ladurée SoHo, where Santana (who's engaged to hunky actor Jesse Metcalfe) hosted New York's most stylish to see the gorgeous gown up close. "This dress really flatters every body type," Santana told InStyle. "The silhouette can accentuate your curves or hide the unflattering elements of your body. It's both sweet and feminine and also sexy."

The first in an exclusive capsule collection for Vow To Be Chic by Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids, the "Cara" dress is a tiered, strapless column gown. Offered in eight colors (including the beautiful blush option seen on Santana), from size 0-18 and 2 length options to boot, there really is an option for everyone.

Rebecca Yale

As for tips for wearing a strapless dress, Santana says there's just one thing you need to worry about. "The fit," she says. "Make sure you fit the dress to your size! Nothing is worse than playing 'pull up' all night!" Not sure which size is best for you? No worries! Every Vow rental comes with two different sizes and a fit guarantee. Score!

RELATED: 20 Celebrity Bridesmaids Who Took #SquadGoals to the Next Level

The "Cara" dress from Vow To Be Chic by Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids is available now exclusively at vowtobechic.com.