This Pokémon Proposal Will Melt Your Hearts Faster Than Charizard Ever Could

With Pokémon Go taking the world by storm these days—and rightfully so because this is a childhood dream come true—let's take a look back at one of the fandom's greatest love stories.

Time warp back to October 2015 when Brett popped the question to his boyfriend, Max, in what might be the geekiest and most adorable proposal to grace the web.

"It took me a while to figure out the right way to propose to Max, but I'm pretty damned proud of what I came up with," Brett wrote on his Tumblr page.

Here's how it went down: Max was presented with three different Pokéballs which, when opened, contained rings—a grass type with a wooden inlay, a fire type with a red gem, and water type with a mother of pearl inlay.

lordthundercox/tumblr.com

lordthundercox/tumblr.com

Brett was quite proud of how sneaky he'd been in keeping these big plans from Max.

"Max, for his part, has been telling me pretty much every day since we've started that he's going to marry me," Brett continued. "Somehow, I was still nervous when it came time to ask about making that official."

Max said yes, of course, but which type did he end up choosing? In a follow-up post Brett revealed that his beau went with the fire type but got to keep the other two as well.

"The significance of the choice is that whatever he picked as his official starter will 'evolve' at milestone anniversaries," Brett added. "I got plans."

A little update since these two Massachusetts-based lovebirds got engaged is that they're now homeowners as of May 2016.

Keys acquired! We own a goddamned house. pic.twitter.com/BSccGCMgC1 — Brett Graham (@ImproperBrahmin) May 20, 2016

Congrats, guys!