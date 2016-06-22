This Video of Elie Saab's Wedding Dresses Is Mesmerizing

File this under Video of the Day! Fresh off the launch of his first bridal collection in April, Elie Saab keeps making our dreams come true. The designer, whose haute couture gowns are red carpet staples, just released a short movie called Oui showcasing his ethereal wedding creations.

"One syllable, one word, one moment. An iconic statement, “oui” symbolizes the start of it all," the brand states on its website.

FYI, the collection will be available in October in all Elie Saab boutiques and select department stores.

RELATED: The Breathtaking Spring 2016 Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week

We say Oui to that!