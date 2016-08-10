Victoria's Secret Angel Isabeli Fontana Got Married in a Bikini—Natch

Consider this the *ultimate* beach wedding look.

Aug 10, 2016

Being a Victoria's Secret Angel, we're not surprised that Isabeli Fontana looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day—but it's what she wore that has everyone talking. The 33-year-old model said "I do" to singer Diego Ferrero in the Maldives on August 9, donning a bridal white bikini top and high-waisted bottom covered up by a graphic tulle cover-up for her beachy nuptials.

The two—who have been together since meeting on Altas Horas in 2013—were married underneath a heart-shaped arch on the sand with the Brazilian beauty wearing the Agua de Coco design that took four months to make and is embroidered with 10,000 Swarovski crystals and 30,000 bugle beads.

Isabeli and Diego's wedding photos are absolutely stunning, from the gorgeous invites to the handprints and rings in the sand and especially the ones of the couple standing on a wooden staircase in the middle of the water.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model—who has two children from previous marriages—and the 31-year-old NxZero member look absolutely in love as they into each other's eyes. Heck, there was even a surprise rainbow in the background for them!
 

Who says only Victoria's Secret Angels can wear bikinis on their big day—go out and work it!

