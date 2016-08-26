UnREAL Stars Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy Are Planning a "Super Bridal" Wedding

When UnREAL Season 1 ended, Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy took their on-screen romance and tested it out IRL. Now, after getting engaged in May, they're prepping for their wedding—one that won't end in disaster like on the Lifetime series—and spilling details.

"We're getting married around the holidays this year," 28-year-old Braddy told People. "Freddie's family is coming from Europe and Asia and we're all gonna be together. So that's gonna be different. Super southern family. Super European family."

A romance that started because the Quantico star and the 29-year-old Brit realized they both "[didn't] want to say goodbye" after filming ended, it seems this bride-to-be is aiming to please her future hubby with what she wears down the aisle.

"I have a dress. Anne Barge is designing a dress for me. She reached out to me and is custom making it, it's crazy," she added. "I can't say too much because I don't want him to find out but basically we had a conversation about it and I asked him, 'What do you picture when you think of a wedding and a bride?' And he was like, 'Disney cartoons.'"

Yes, we're already envisioning Braddy as Cinderella—complete with the princess gown—as she and Stroma say "I do," and it seems that might be the idea she's going for. Basically, don't expect any non-traditional thrills on this couple's big day.

"And I was like, 'OK, all right. Super bridal.' So, I'm just doing it up in every bridal way I can," she explained. "Very feminine, very classic. Nothing too trendy."