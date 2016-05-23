13 Unique First Dance Songs That Won’t Put Your Guests to Sleep

You've picked out your dress, the flowers have been carefully designed, and you've finally found something blue — but what about your first dance? The song you and your husband bust a romantic move to sets the tone of your entire reception, so doing something memorable is a must. Instead of boring your guests with "At Last" (no offense to the iconic Etta James), we've rounded up 13 songs that are just as romantic and slightly more fresh.

1. "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells



This is the ultimate makeout song, but as far as we're concerned, it's also the ultimate first dance song. Fact: It's impossible not to close your eyes and sway while listening to this.

2. "Cupid" by Sam Cooke

OK, so Sam Cooke isn't exactly new territory when it comes to wedding playlists, but "Cupid" is one of his less used songs. It emotes all the romance Cooke is known for, while remaining a nice change of pace from "You Send Me" (a total wedding classic).

3. "Pictures of You" by The Cure



If you're looking for something a little more edgy, The Cure's "Pictures of You" is what you've been searching for. It's sweet, romantic, has an easy melody to sway back and forth to, and most definitely isn't something you'd hear at most weddings.

4. "Avalon" by Roxy Music



You probably known Roxy Music from a) your parents' album collection, and b) Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation. But instead of the somewhat-melancholy "More Than This," we went ahead and picked "Avalon," a gorgeous throwback song perfect for couples known for their eclectic taste in music.

5. "Adore" by Prince

There's no way this list would be complete without a song by the late Prince, right? We went with "Adore" thanks to the super-slow tempo and utter romance. Yeah, it can get a liiiiittle hot-n-heavy, but c'mon — this is your wedding night.

6. "I Won't Share You" by The Smiths



One of The Smiths most gorgeous songs ever, without the emo feel-fest. *Note: Perfect for the resident hipster couple reading this list. You know who you are.

7. "Two of Us" by the Beatles



This is one of The Beatles lesser known songs (if there is such a thing) and one of our favorites for weddings. It's a little faster paced than you might expect, but definitely works for an up-tempo first dance.

8. "Nothing Matters When We're Dancing" by The Magnetic Fields



Sweet, heavy on the hipster vibes, and totally swoon-inducing, this Magnetic Fields song is from their aptly-titled 69 Love Songs. How can you possibly go wrong?

9. "Heartbeats" by Jose Gonzalez



This catchy cover of The Knife's original is completely stunning, haunting, and yes, romantic. Prepare for your guests to sob/steal your playlist.

10. "Sea of Love" by Cat Power



No one does heartfelt ballads like Cat Power, and her cover of "Sea of Love" is just divine. Sure, it's getting more popular in the wedding world (and rightfully so), but it's nowhere near overdone.

10. "Sweet Thing" by Van Morrison



Best. Song. Ever. Like its title implies, "Sweet Thing" is just that: oh-so sweet. Honestly, we can't think of a better tune to kick off your happily ever after.

11. "Morning Has Broken" by Cat Stevens



A total classic, but—oddly enough—not super overdone at weddings. We love this old-school Cat Stevens hit because it's all about starting a new day—which couldn't be more apt.

12. "Let My Love Open the Door" by M. Ward



M. Ward's cover of "Let My Love Open the Door" is to-die-for and completely original. Plus, it's literally about the power of love. *sobs*

13. "Video Games" by Lana Del Rey



Can't leave Lana off this list! Thanks to lines like "heaven is a place on earth with you," this might just be our favorite first dance song on this list. Best for last, to be sure.