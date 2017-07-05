You Can Now Have the Underwater Wedding of Your Mermaid Dreams

Looking for a creative way to personalize your wedding? Consider a mermaid-inspired ceremony in one of the most beautiful and romantic spots on the planet.

This is exactly what Alila Manggis' new wedding package offers you and your S.O.—an underwater wedding, where you can exchange your vows beneath the ocean waves off Bali’s east coast, which is known for their spectacular dive sites.

VIDEO: Five Ways to Cut Wedding Costs

Not a professional diver? No problem! The mermaid-inspired package includes a full dive training prior to your ceremony.

RELATED: This Underwater Proposal in Iceland Is Melting Our Ice Cold Hearts

The package includes a wedding rehearsal in the pool, a dive introduction crash course, a wedding celebrant, two dive buddies, a beautifully decorated jukung boat to transport you and your future hubby to the diving spot, as well as two nights accommodation and complimentary romantic dining and spa experiences.

Courtesy Alila Manggis

And since a pre-wedding photo sesh is a must, the package, which starts at $7,000, also includes a four-hour photo shoot conducted either in the ocean or in the resort's pool by professional underwater photographers who will help you bring your best mermaid features forward. You can also livestream your entire ceremony for an additional fee so more of your friends and family can watch you tie the knot.

And since you'll already be in one of the most stunning places on earth, you don't really need to travel anywhere else for your dream honeymoon.