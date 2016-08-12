Everything You Need to Cross Off Your Tuscany Wedding Weekend Bucket List

Whether you’re planning your nuptials in this picturesque setting, or traveling there for a friend’s, you’re going to want to make time for these 7 must-visit spots before saying ciao to Italia.

1. Rent a Major Villa

The best place to stay in Tuscany is in an epically old villa, many which you can now rent on Airbnb. One of the best deals for bridal parties is this gem near Sienna that sleeps 16, which comes out to less than $100 a night, divided up amongst your crew. TOTAL BARGAIN. There’s also this beauty, which is called “Sublime Pienza" for a reason. Surrounded by five acres of private farm land, this luxe little rental (JK, it’s huge and can sleep 14) is a perfect location for a wedding. Plus, the charming patio, stunning views, and gorgeous pool are unbeatable, especially for that cost.

2. Eat All the Truffles

Cooking classes are offered everywhere in Tuscany, so there’s no better time to buy a measurable amount of local truffles sourced from the Lagotto Romagnolo dogs themselves and partake in a gnocchi lesson or two. Grab your girls (or your family) and get the vino flowing during a one or three-day lesson most likely taught by a hot Italian chef (note: this is not guaranteed). Hey, this will probably be your last #singleladies moment before your fiancé puts a ring on it.

3. Do a Wine Tasting in the Gardens at Badia a Coltibuono

What was once an 11th-century monastery in the middle of a forrest in the Chianti region is now a completely transformed (and fully operational) farmhouse hotel that also offers wine tastings and you guessed it—more cooking classes. Sip a nice glass of red on a guided tour of the abbey (the Italian-style garden), or wonder around the frescoed hall and the aging cellars before ending your day with a picnic under a super-old oak tree or a visit to the nearby Castle of Brolio. If this isn't #traveltuesday goals, we don’t know what is.

4. Lunch at Bruschetteria La Cantina di Arianna

When you want an authentic Italian lunch, you come here, according to the locals. Hand sliced prosciutto, insanely delicious fresh pasta, and wine served in antique ceramic jugsare are just a few of the highlights, but definitely don’t leave without ordering the noodles with pigeon and fungi, the ravioli with truffles and pistachio, or all of the bruschettas.

5. Swim in a Jacuzzi in an Ancient Cave

We suggest renting this space out for a bachelorette party, or even doing a rehearsal dinner here. Not only is there a topiary-lined cliff garden with a gazebo that’s the prime setting for enviable Instagram pics, but there’s a pool in a grotto and so many hashtag opportunities come along with that. Plus, to even get to the town of Civita, you need to walk across a pedestrian bridge that’s basically built into a mountain. Magical doesn’t even begin to cover it.

6. Spend a Day in Orvieto

This super cute city is another one you want to hit on your Under the Tuscan Sun getaway. Take photos at the historic Duomo di Orvieto, gawk at the incredible ceilings in the Cappella Di San Brizio, and enjoy a theater experience at the beautiful Teatro Mancinelli before shopping, drinking, or taking an off-the-beaten path driving adventure through the countryside.

7. Enjoy at the Beaches (and the Beach Clubs) in Versilia

Versilla is more upscale and touristy than many of its Tuscan neighbors, but if glam hotels, vibrant nightlife, and Italian celebs are your jam, then a day-into-night itinerary stop here is well worth it. You can book many of those posh places on villas.com for a reasonable cost, or go all out at the incomparable Principe Forte dei Marmi.