New Bride Gave CPR to an Unconscious Woman on the Street

While for most us, getting hitched means completely turning off work mode for a while, that's not the case for trauma nurse/hero of the day Julie Stroyne.

According to the Observer-Reporter, after her wedding reception on Saturday night, Stroyne, still in her wedding dress, and a group of friends were walking in downtown Pittsburgh when they noticed an unconscious woman. What followed is probably worth an episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Stroyne's sister explained Julie kicked off her shoes and "immediately began CPR” until the paramedics arrived and an ambulance took away the woman.

“Everyone around us was saying, ‘The bride saved the day,’” she said.

A true hero, we tell ya!