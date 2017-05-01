Pretty Ways to Incorporate Pink into Your Wedding Decor

Pink is the color of the season. In 2016, it made its way from the runways to our wardrobes and was even named one of Pantone's colors of the year. Somehow it also managed to slink into 2017 and once again settle comfortably into our lives. And, honestly, we couldn't love it more, especially when it comes to weddings.

Believe it or not, it's a versatile color and is far from being a single-season shade. "You can use pink any time of year," says Anne Chertoff, a trend expert at WeddingWire. "You can choose to incorporate other colors with it or you can use shades of pink in your wedding’s color palette." Easier said than done, right?! To help you get an idea of exactly how to do that in an elegant and chic way, we asked Chertoff for her tips on how to pull off pink on your special day.

50 Shades of Pink

"Couples can choose a pale pink hue for a soft, romantic look, or they can pick a brighter shade, such as fuchsia, for a modern design," says Chertoff. "Both shades can be super fun and beautiful in a wedding’s palette and decor, it’s just a matter of personal preference and what the overall style of the wedding is. A wedding venue will often help dictate the color palette, too."

For example, if you want a more traditional celebration, go for softer pink. You can accent it with a other pastels to keep the overall look of the wedding classic and romantic.

For a more contemporary wedding design, Chertoff suggests looking into a bolder pink and pairing it with either black or burgundy.

"Another idea is to stick with softer shades through dinner and then, for dancing and the after-party, shift to a darker pink," she says.

All Pink Everything?

This is a tricky one—how do you pull off an all-pink wedding decor without looking like you're hosting a baby shower? The key word here is restraint.

"You can decide to only highlight pink in some but not all the details, or include hints of pink in subtle ways," suggests Chertoff. "For example, the invitation can be a white cardstock with pink ink for the wording. A traditional white cake can be decorated with pink sugar flowers, and the centerpieces can be a mix of pink flowers."

Color Combinations

If an all-pink look is not your thing, then pair the shade with another color. Chertoff says the following combinations are all winners in her book: pink and green, pink and chocolate brown, pink and navy blue, pink and beige, pink and fuchsia, pink and black and white, pink and gray, pink and burgundy, pink and gold.

WeddingWire's Color Palette Generator is a really useful tool that can help you find the combination that will work best for your wedding based on the season and your primary color.

And speaking of seasons, if flowers are a big part of your wedding decor, then spring and summer months are your best bet to find beautiful pink blooms.

"Cherry Blossoms are in bloom in April, so if you want branches with pink flowers then wed in the early spring. Tulips are also in bloom in spring and can be quite modern if you want pink with a modern look and feel," says Chertoff.

If you favor larger blooms, peonies are always an option, albeit a more expensive one, but then again, because they are so full, you won't need as many for your centerpieces and bridal bouquet.