Tiffany Trump Made a Picture Perfect Maid of Honor at Her Aunt's Wedding

Let's take a break from the craziness that is the 2016 presidential campaign, shall we? Tiffany Trump, Republican nominee Donald Trump's youngest daughter, was the maid of honor at her aunt's wedding this past weekend and was absolutely adorable in her bridesmaid dress.

People points out, the 22-year-old donned a strapless, floor-length gown that was a gorgeous shade of soft pink while rocking a side ponytail and a jeweled headband to the wedding of Danielle Haynes—sister of Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples— in Dalton, Georgia.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Once Considered Getting Married in Her Tennis Whites

Maples, who also attended, wore an A-line halter dress in a similar shade to Tiffany's look.

I can't get enough of my little sister Danielle as the most beautiful & inspiring bride! 💖👰🏻 I am 4ever grateful you are in my life! A photo posted by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Sep 19, 2016 at 12:54pm PDT

The University of Pennsylvania grad wrote on Instagram that she was a #proudmaidofhonor and took some pretty snapshots for Instagram—one of which was with boyfriend Ross Mechanic and could easily double as an engagement photo (we're just sayin').

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Sep 18, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

RELATED: The Voice Contestant Gets Engaged After Audition—And Is Already Married!

"I can't get enough of my little sister Danielle as the most beautiful & inspiring bride!" Maples, who competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 22, wrote. "I am 4ever grateful you are in my life!"

Our favorite photo, though, is the selfie Tiffany and Marla took with Danielle riding off to get married in a horse-drawn carriage straight out of Cinderella.

#favemomentever✨ @tiffanytrump & I selfie w/our beautiful bride to be 👰🏻@daniellemapls as she goes to meet her handsome groom... The most glorious bride & day ever ❤️ love love love you both so much!! A photo posted by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:12pm PDT

These ladies seem to be super tight and we love that they used Danielle's big day as a way to celebrate family.