15 Beautiful Invitations Perfect for a Summer Wedding

Dobrina Zhekova
Jun 30, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Whether you are getting married on the beach, in a garden among lush blooms, or in a vineyard, these summer invites and save-the-date cards will set the right mood in your guests. Bright colors, nautical details, and floral patterns are perfect for a summer celebration and we've got all of them covered below.

Waves Wedding Invitation

$53 for 20; papersource.com

Wreath Wedding Invitation

$2.34; minted.com

Big Blooms Wedding Invitation

$2.34 each; minted.com

Summer Lanterns Wedding Invitation

$3.84 each; minted.com

Tropical Love Save-the-Date Card

$1.58 each; minted.com

Starfish Wedding Invitation

$6.50 each; 4lovepolkadots.com

Anemone Wedding Invitation

$4.49 each; weddingpaperdivas.com

Sweet Starfish Wedding Invitation

$4.39 each; weddingpaperdivas.com

Iconic Ikat Wedding Invitation

$4.39 each; weddingpaperdivas.com

String Lights Wedding Invitation

$2.16 each; zazzle.com

Watercolor Bouquet Wedding Invitation

$1.46 each; davidsbridal.com

Orchids Wedding Invitation

$4.49 each; weddingpaperdivas.com

Fronds Wedding Invitation

$4.49 each; weddingpaperdivas.com

Fresh Romance Wedding Invitation

$4.59; weddingpaperdivas.com

Bouquet Wedding Invitation

$53 for 20; papersource.com

