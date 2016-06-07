Temperley London Designed an Exclusive Bridal Collection for Net-a-Porter

Attention boho brides—you may have just gotten a step closer to finding your dream wedding dress. Alice Temperley of Temperley London (aka one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers) has created an exclusive three-piece bridal collection for online retailer Net-a-Porter and it's already available on the site's bridal section!

Expect beautiful detailing like lace-trimmed sleeves, dramatic cutouts, delicate pleating, and hand-embellished bodices. Temperley, who is known for her vintage designs took inspiration from the English countryside resulting in stunning "dresses that inspire romance and nostalgia, with a touch of modern bohemia."

"Effortlessly romantic in aesthetic, these dresses capture a "free spirit" in the bride, guiding her from an intimate wedding celebration, or a unique ceremony, in a dreamy location."

Each season, we swoon over Temperley's own bridal line that is the epytome of decadence with its exquite embroideries and etherial designs all crafted by hand. This collection for Net-a-Porter is a game-changer for brides-to-be though because they don't have to wait months to get their hands on one of Alice Temperley's timeless designs.

We told you—your dream dress is only a click away.

