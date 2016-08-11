This Couple Took Their Engagement Shoot to the Next Level by Dressing Up as Statues

You've probably seen some impressive engagement photos before, but chances are you haven't seen anything quite like this. Tara Smith and Justin Blau took their engagement session to a whole other level by dressing as a white statue and the statue's shadow. Photographer Jonathan Beckley took the photographs.

Tara posted images from the shoot on Reddit's r/MakeUpAddiction and promptly recieved accolades from other users in the forum. After we asked Tara for a little background information on the shoot's inspiration, it all made sense. She's been busking as a living, stark white statue at Waterfire Providence for 12 years. Her character, Lily, has become a festival staple.

"My fiancé and I met online, but things between us began platonically," she explains. "After some chatting, I suggested he come to Waterfire, maybe take some photos of me while I busked—photography is one of our shared interests—then we could hang out for a while and grab some food when I finished for the night. The first time he ever saw me in person, he was seeing Lily."

Justin's actual proposal was simple and took place in their livingroom after celebrating their three year anniversary.

He told Tara that he'd considered other ways to propose, including one in which he dressed as Lily's enamored shadow and approached her at Waterfire. That wouldn't have been ideal in real time since Tara would be working, but after thinking about it for a while, the couple realized they could incorporate that very idea into their engagement photo session.



Clearly, the couple hit it out of the park with this one, and we can't help but swoon over the unique, romantic backstory.