5 Color Combos For Every Type of Summer Wedding

Amelia Soper Photography
Dobrina Zhekova
Mar 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Fourth nor'easter aside, spring is here, which means wedding season will soon be upon us. And if you're getting hitched this summer, it's the perfect time to choose a wedding palette, which will help determine the vibe of your big day and narrow down your decor decisions, from flowers to linens to party favors.

RELATED: Here Are the Best Color Combinations for a Spring Wedding

The general rule: You don't want to choose just one shade—three is the magic number. One can be bland or monochromatic, and much more than three can cross over into kitschy territory.

The season of your wedding is a great starting point for choosing the shades that will make up your wedding palette. In spring and summer, pastels always look beautiful, especially for traditional weddings, as do deep, warm accents, like burgundies and violets. Stay away from using multiple dark and moody shades together, which is an aesthetic more in like with fall and winter celebrations, but a navy contrasted with a soft, light color may be the perfect way to highlight your color scheme.

And the essential palette tip that many couples often skip? Let your venue guide you. Are you having a beach wedding or planning a celebration on a farm? Is your reception rustic or does it have a vintage theme? Maximize your venue's potential by choosing the colors that will bring out its natural charm.  To help you get started, we asked Chertoff, trend expert at WeddingWire, to lay out the most stylish and popular Summer 2018 color combinations for every type of wedding.

1 of 5 Jen Huang Photography

Beach Wedding

Anthuriums are the next big thing in flowers. They are a natural fit for bohemian or beach wedding arrangements, but you can also pair them with traditional blooms, such as roses and Lisianthus for a classic-meets-modern look, says Chertoff. 

And when it comes to colors, "A beach wedding can be bright and colorful. Mix navy and pink (the navy is the neutral and pink adds a pop of color) or go all out for a bright palette of oranges and fuchsias," says Chertoff. "We love bright pinks and corals coupled with yellows, neutrals and of course, lots of greenery," she adds.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Greenwood Events

Boho Chic Wedding

"A rustic or boho chic wedding can include muted apricot and yellow hues," suggests Chertoff. Once you pick your anchoring sunny shade, add shine. "Have an accent color in a metallic, such as a copper or bronze, which is more muted than a yellow gold, while still adding some shimmer to the wedding’s details."

This year, that's an especially popular approach, says Chertoff. "We're expecting to see flowers that showcase the softer side of these bright sunshine colors." So if you love blush or salmon pink, why not try a similar but more modern apricot orange instead? "It's a peachy hue that feels like a pastel but also packs a punch. Butter yellow is inviting and unexpected, not to mention that it's like a dose of instant happiness for your decor."

3 of 5 Fresh Designs Florist

Vineyard Wedding

"Take your inspiration from the setting with a purple and green wedding color palette. Pair a bright green with royal purple for a striking color combo," Chertoff suggests. "Succulents and moss add a whimsical touch to vineyard weddings and work wonders as the green elements alongside bright hues. Specifically, succulents are great in the summer, as they don’t need much water, and they’re great in humidity."

Advertisement
4 of 5 Amelia Soper Photography

Classic Country Club Wedding

"For a timeless setting pick a pastel palette. White or ivory with pale pink accents and gray as a neutral is a classic that will never go out of style," says Chertoff. For your blooms, go with peonies, garden roses, and hydrangeas in soft pink, blush, and white.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Cavin Elizabeth Photography

Vintage Wedding

Since Pantone's color of the year for 2018 is Ultra Violet, Chertoff expects to see a lot of flowers in deep purple tones, like burgundy and plum. Those dramatic tones work perfectly for an unexpected vintage look, she says. "Pick a romantic burgundy hue and pair it with a bright pink. You can add greenery to your bouquet and centerpieces as a neutral to make the blooms really pop." 

Or pair purples with abundant greenery and nature-inspired accents, like succulents, pampas grass, curly willow, and even feathers. "Add flowers in lighter purple and pink shades, such as mauve and nostalgia rose, to create an arrangement that feels dramatic, edgy, and a little bit mysterious."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!