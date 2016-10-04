How to Pull Off Bridal Separates, According to Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson

Not all brides walk down the aisle clad in a wedding dress. Take Olivia Palermo, for example, who said "I do" while sporting a cashmere sweater, a pair of shorts, and a tulle overlay designed by Carolina Herrera. And while we are pretty sure that Palermo can pull off anything, bridal separates can prove to be a challenge. The big question is: How do you make sure the top and the bottom create a flawless ensemble without looking too casual?

The first thing to do is to change your mindset. Don't think of styling bridal separates as some sort of an arduous task that only a few seasoned pros know how to master. Instead, focus on the freedom it gives you—you can literally create the outfit for the most special day in your life.

And because the options are endless, we asked Style Me Pretty's founder and editor Abby Larson to share with us her top tips, all in three looks.

Look 1

"This Monique Lhuillier look is perfect for a courthouse or restaurant wedding—it feels a little more casual with its tea-length [hemline] but the lace and flouncy skirt keep it feeling bridal and special. Pair it with a fabulous shoe and statement earrings for a look that says 'Here comes the flirty and playful bride.'"

Look 2

"I love the elegance and sophistication of a wide-leg satin pant for an evening wedding. The cut of these Catherine Deane pants gives the volume of a wedding dress, so keep it simple on top with a sleek, sexy corset top. Go for the ultimate glam factor with a fur stole and beaded belt to add just the right amount of drama."

Look 3

"French designer Rime Arodaky is the queen of cool. Case in point? This crop top and skirt combo in crepe and lace. With a peek-a-boo skin at the waist and a sexy, sheer back, this look is perfect for the modern bride looking to feel a little edgy and sophisticated on her big day. Add a leather biker jacket if you dare—and if you're wearing a bridal look like this, you probably do."