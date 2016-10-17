Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson Just Launched an App to Help You Plan Your Dream Wedding

For those of you planning a wedding and looking for a way to keep up with all trends and resources out there, Style Me Pretty is coming to the rescue. The site is launching their very own app that promises to help soon-to-be brides keep all of their inspiration in one place.

Abby Larson, the site's founder and editor, promises that this venture will help brides plan their big day with ease by including info from all the big industries—from invitations, flowers, fashion, and photography—having featured spots inside the app.

"The Style Me Pretty app has been a labor of love motivated by every person going through the emotional rollercoaster of planning their dream wedding," Larson said. "It can be difficult to find what best mirrors your unique style and it's even harder to find the right vendors to help make your wedding day everything you've imagined."

More than 2,000,000 stunning wedding images, 75,000 talented vendors, and 25,000 galleries of real weddings—and those all-important shoot ideas—have been curated into the app.

"The app doesn't just let soon to be newlyweds discover a myriad of talented designers, photographers, and vendors. It provides a means to connect with vendors directly. It simplifies what can (unfortunately) be an overwhelming experience, while offering endless inspiration for stylish, savvy brides-to-be on the go."

Download the Style Me Pretty app here from the app store.