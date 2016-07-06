The Story of How Stephen Colbert Knew His Wife Was 'The One' Will Melt Your Heart

It's not a secret that Stephen Colbert is a devout family man (he even taught religion classes in his church). The comedian and Late Show host lives in Montclair, NJ, with his three kids and wife Evelyn. And even though he doesn't talk about his private family life a lot on his show (totally understandable), he just revealed how he knew his wife was "the One" and the story is just heart-warming.

Apparently, he was dating another girl at the time and they had been together for several years when she gave him an ultimatum—either we get married or break up (Yikes!). Colbert decided to take a week off and went back to his home town of Charleston, South Carolina where, after a conversation with his mother, he decided he doesn't really want to be with the woman.

So one night, while still in town, he went to see a musical and there, he said, he locked eyes with "a woman in a black linen dress."

"Her. That’s your wife. You’re going to marry her,” he thought. Not only this but they quickly realized that they had actually grown up together and their families knew each other. Watch him tell the whole story. We promise you, it's the cutest thing EVER.

