Bruno Mars Sang at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's Wedding—and Chris Rock Officiated!

Big names from both the celebrity and entrepreneurial worlds came together this weekend for the wedding of Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, who married Sofia Levander in Lake Como in the Lombardy region of northern Italy.



The couple said "I do" in front of names like BrewPR's Brooke Hammerling, Swedish explorer Johan Ernst Nilson, comedian Chris Rock, singer Bruno Mars, as well as Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan—just to name a few.

RELATED: Hannah Davis Jeter's Wedding Band Is the Stuff of Dreams

Levander, who looked absolutely stunning in her high-low embroidered dress, walked down the aisle to "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses, according to Billboard.



"Who would be better as a minister at the wedding than Chris Rock? Thanks bro for making my friends wedding a memory for life," Nilson wrote, indicating that Rock was the officiant for the nuptials.

RELATED: Laguna Beach Star Dieter Schmitz Married Isabell Hiebl—And Lauren Conrad Was There

Hammerling shared an incredible snapshot of Mars performing at the elegant affair, though we don't know what the Grammy Award winner was singing.

When the wedding singer is Bruno Mars. #comochic #what A photo posted by Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) on Aug 27, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

"Many people know Daniel as one of the great European entrepreneurs—the founder of Spotify. I know him as a great friend and dedicated father," Zuckerberg wrote in a tribute.



As part of the celebration, donations were collected for the charity Pencils of Promise—which builds schools in under-privileged countries. Business Insider reports that $7,350 was raised.