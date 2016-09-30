This Special Ed Teacher Featured All of Her Students in Her Wedding

When Kinsey French thought about getting dolled up, putting on her wedding dress, and saying "I do" to the man of her dreams, there were a few very important people she knew just had to be there on her big day: her six students.

French is a special ed teacher at Christian Academy Rock Creek in Kentucky and—after bonding with her class and them being there when she got engaged—the couple wanted to feature the little ones in their ceremony.

Lang Thomas Photography

So the kiddos—all of whom have Down Syndrome—served as flower girls and ring bearers in the wedding party and partook in all the festivities of their instructor's nuptials on June 3.

Lang Thomas Photography

"They were like family to me," French told WLKY. "They were my first class and they've been my only class and so I knew I couldn't have a special day without them."

Lang Thomas Photography

Some of the highlights from the boys and girls, as they revealed to the news station, were the food (mashed potatoes in particular) and dancing (specifically the dab, the whip, and the nae-nae). You'll want to watch the video here to see them reenact their moves, BTW.

"It was so exciting. It was really special for Josh and myself just to have them [be] a part of the day and have them come with us and celebrate with us," French added.