14 Gifts Your Maid of Honor Will Love

Throughout the wedding planning process, your maid of hnor will be your right hand. She will be the first person you call for literally everything—your dress, your bridesmaid's dresses, or even when you just need a good ol' pep talk. Oh, and let's not forget that your MOH is responsible for organizing a bridal shower and must attend all of your pre-wedding events, too.

Needless to say, with a job description that long and exhausting, after all is said and done, she deserves to be treated to something truly amazing. And no, a personalized pajama set with her name on it doesn't count. She deserves you putting in the same effort into her gift that she will into making sure your wedding day goes smoothly. 

So why don't you show how much your appreciation by offering her a beautiful piece of jewelry, for example, just before your wedding ceremony begins? Not only will that make her happy but it will also show that you thought of her on your special day and that's priceless.

Here are 17 more gift ideas, your maid of honor will absolutely love.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Colette Malouf Mesh Petal Headband

available at saksfifthavenue.com $198 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

Tiffany & Co. Heart Earrings

available at tiffany.com $825 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

BHLDN Verdant Crystal Bracelet

available at bhldn.com $100 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

CIRE TRUDON Abd El Kader Gold Classic Candle

available at barneys.com $105 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

kate spade new york 'kenmare' bracelet watch

available at nordstrom.com $210 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

Connection Necklace

available at uncommongoods.com $68 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Deluxe Candle

available at jomalone.com $200 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Prouna My Butterfly Oval Jewelry Box

available at saksfifthavenue.com $85 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

Chloé Initial Charm

available at saksfifthavenue.com $100 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

BHLDN  Deco Pendant Necklace

available at bhldn.com $90 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

Cara 'Vintage' Hair Comb

available at nordstrom.com $68 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

Indian Marble Inlay Jali Jewelry Box

available at novica.com $157.99 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

DOLCE & GABBANA Crystal-embellished clip-on earrings

available at mytheresa $595 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

Kendra Scott 'Elton' Station Cuff Bracelet

available at nordstrom.com $70 SHOP NOW

