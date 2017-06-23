Adorable Gifts That'll Spoil Your Flower Girl and Ring Bearer

Giving a gift to your bridesmaids and groomsmen isn't too difficult—you just gift them what you would want, right? Buying a present for your flower girl and ring bearer is a little harder—especially if you don't have any kids of your own. How are you supposed to know what a small child wants?

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Coinage: The Cost of Wedding Invites

We took care of that for you and rounded up some great, unique gifts for the tinier side of your bridal party that we know they will love!