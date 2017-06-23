Adorable Gifts That'll Spoil Your Flower Girl and Ring Bearer

one love photography/www.onelove-photo.com
Taylor Reagan
Jun 23, 2017

Giving a gift to your bridesmaids and groomsmen isn't too difficult—you just gift them what you would want, right? Buying a present for your flower girl and ring bearer is a little harder—especially if you don't have any kids of your own. How are you supposed to know what a small child wants?

We took care of that for you and rounded up some great, unique gifts for the tinier side of your bridal party that we know they will love!

 

Wilson Customized Football

Ring Bearer Personalized Water Bottle

Personalized Laser Engraved Baseball

Pottery Barn Kids Navy Skateboard Camo Sports Duffle Bag

J. Crew drawstring shark bag

Little Boy's Personalized Speedster Book

Vineyard Vines Boys Bluefish Bow Tie

Sailing Ship Kite

Dogeared Flower Girl Necklace

Monique Lhuillier Mirrored Jewelry Box

Dresser Set

Off My Case Custom Phone Case

John Hart Design Customized Small Duffle

Tadashi Shoji Gift Set

Little Girl's Personalized Garden Fairy Book

J. Crew glitter flower-crown emoji bag

Stella Mccartney Silver Glitter Wedge Boots

