7 Dazzling Heels For Brides with Wide Feet  

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jul 14, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Your special day is filled with moments that become beautiful memories. One recollection we're sure you'd like to forgo, however, is sore feet! In general, finding shoes with a wider fit can be daunting and overwhelming. Finding a shoe with a wider fit for your wedding day can feel nearly impossible.

VIDEO: Coinage: Here's How Much You're Spending on Shoes

Well, we're here to bring you some of the best selections the market has to offer. Whether your look is rustic or regal, classic or Victorian, we have a shoe for you. A lot of these gorgeous shoes go up to size 15, and all come in a wider fit that your feet are sure to thank you for.

Pro tip: Shoes of Prey even allows you to customize your own kicks! Choose from different colors and textiles to create the heels of your dreams. While you're there, why not buy yourself a custom pair for the honeymoon? A champagne dinner by the ocean begs for luxury sandals. 

Scroll down to shop seven amazing heels that will keep you light on your feet till the last dance. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

New Look

available at asos.com $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman

available at stuartweitzman.com $425 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Pleaser

available at fullbeauty.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Shoes of Prey

available at shoesofprey.com $159 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

ASOS

available at asos.com $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka

available at shop.nordstrom.com $235 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Nine West

available at longtallsally.com $99 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!