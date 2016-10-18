Turns Out, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Aren't *Actually* Married

Shia LaBeouf was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, October 18, which was pretty spectacular timing considering his impromptu Las Vegas wedding to Mia Goth last week. The former Disney star attempted to explain how their big day was live streamed on TMZ.

"The plan was for it to be a private deal," LaBeouf explained to host Ellen DeGeneres. "And part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free—part of the deal."

RELATED: Dianna Agron Ties the Knot with Mumford and Sons' Winston Marshall

We're not sure why anyone would want their nuptials to go viral in the first place, but LaBeouf went on to say that they'd turned down that part of the offer since both of their moms were in attendance—opting instead for a private tape of the vow and ring exchange.

The Clark County of Nevada clerk's office took to Twitter to clarify that there was no marriage license issued for the couple and that it was a "commitment ceremony"—but LaBeouf is sticking by the fact that he and Goth are happy with how things ended up.

Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas pic.twitter.com/9wt5P0EoR3 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 12, 2016

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Has One Major Regret from Her Wedding Day

"We get back home and it's like, 'Whoa, hey listen, something changed!' I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," LaBeouf added. "I said, 'I understood.' I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey what are you gonna do?' And ya know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love."

It's hard to believe that, with celebrities involved, someone at the Viva Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas just accidentally allowed TMZ to live stream the couple's special moment—but as long as LaBeouf and Goth are happy and OK with it, that's all that matters.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;!-- iframe --&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;amp;gt;