These 7 Registry Adds Will Make Married Life a Lot Sexier

Courtesy
Jennifer Spector of Zola
Apr 12, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

You have finally found the love of your life and you are about to make things official. But don't forget to make sure the spark is here to stay. You can even add a bit more sex appeal to your wedding registry and take advantage of it as a couple every day for the foreseeable future.

These seven intimacy-boosting ideas are sure to spice things up and make your happily ever after a lot sexier.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Arris Champagne Bucket & Scoop

Start the night off with a Champagne toast and celebrate to a lifetime of loving.

$325 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

His & Hers Engraved Forte Champagne Flutes

Don’t forget Champagne glasses. You’ll have this Schott Zwiesel set forever. Or you could just take turns swigging from the bottle—no judgement.

$36 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tube Audio Speaker

Few things are sexier than the sound of old-school love songs, so queue up Marvin Gaye with a speaker from Leff Amsterdam.

$119 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Cyan Design Cup O' Candle

Nothing says romance like a few twinkling candles. Set the right tone for the night with one (or 10) from Cyan Design.

$33 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Old Dutch Fondue Set

Homemade chocolate fondue? Make it happen with a fondue set from Old Dutch.

$128 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Hampton Hill Ruched Tip Dyed Faux Fur Throw

Whether you’re lounging fireside or indulging in a Netflix-and-chill session, snuggle up with your S.O. and a luxurious fur throw.

$175 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Coyuchi Sateen 4-Piece Organic Sheet Set

Finally, shall we take this to the bedroom? Upgrade your sheets with a super-soft sateen set. It’s a gift you’ll both enjoy.

from $248 SHOP NOW

