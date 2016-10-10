Sarah Jessica Parker Has One Major Regret from Her Wedding Day

Carrie Bradshaw may have worn white to marry Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City film, but Sarah Jessica Parker famously went the non-traditional route when marrying Matthew Broderick in 1997—and it's a decision she regrets to this day, nearly two decades later.

On a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked a viewer's question about SJP's "badass" fashion choice and we all got quite a surprising response.

"Oh, I wish it was because I was badass," the 51-year-old actress, who now stars on HBO's Divorce, said. "I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I like that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging."



"No, I would do it differently," SJP continued, even though Cohen—her longtime BFF—was complimentary of the stunning Giambattista Valli gown the bride worn to the couple's May 19 ceremony on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

While it's clear that Parker isn't exactly thrilled that she said yes to this particular dress now, it certainly has earned a place in fashion history and become an iconic nuptial look. When it comes to things the Ohio native doesn't regret, though, her acting résumé tops the list.

SJP teased that she and the rest of the Hocus Pocus cast have been ready and are extremely willing to do a sequel—but as of now, nothing has materialized. She also said there's no percentage she can give about the chances of Sex and the City 3, but that it's currently "in the warming drawer." Fingers crossed!