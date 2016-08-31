Rob Kardashian Comes Clean About Why He Skipped the Kimye Wedding

Rob Kardashian has experienced many life changes in 2016—and the year isn't even over. Not only is he engaged to Blac Chyna and expecting his first child with her, but he has emerged publicly after nearly two years of seclusion and is finally opening up about why he left the spotlight.

One of the biggest moments the 29-year-old missed over the last few years was sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to rapper Kanye West. Now, Rob is admitting why he skipped out on the fun that day in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.

"I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn't comfortable. I'm 6'1" and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs.," he explained to People. "There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I'm upset I missed my sister's wedding, but it was a personal decision."

But Kim's wedding was just the beginning of Rob's time away from the cameras. He went on to miss "Christmases and birthdays and vacations" with his famous family.

"I just wasn't down to have photographers follow me, so I made sure I was away from all of that," the sock designer added. "I'm very good at disappearing."

Rob claims that he and Khloe Kardashian "butt heads" about the choices he made while avoiding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians drama. He'll be the first to admit that he's "definitely hurt a lot of people" and that he'll "never go to that place again."

"The way I dealt with my issues maybe wasn't the best, but nobody can make me happy but me. Now I want to see everybody in my family every chance I get. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow, and I don't want to do that to my mom," he continued. "There were definitely dark days for me, and I'm still not fully happy looking at myself in the mirror. But I'm working towards that. And I'm happy."