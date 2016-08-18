Find out Why Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Delaying Their Wedding

For those of you holding out for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna to say "I do" in 2016, take a seat. The two reality stars opened up about why they haven't gotten married just yet and, believe it or not, they have pretty solid and non-dramatic reasons for the delay.

"If it was up to Rob literally we would go tomorrow!" the pregnant 28-year-old said during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians Facebook Live interview yesterday, August 17. Rob agreed, chiming in that they would have been "at the courthouse downtown a long, long time ago."

While it sounds like the 29-year-old sock designer would be happy to get married any day now and any way possible, his lady love has other plans and admitted that she wants to do it "the traditional way." Kardashian, for one, is willing to give his bride-to-be that honor.

"Every woman deserves to have a beautiful wedding not when they're pregnant," he said.

"Because I want to turn up after. I want to turn up on my honeymoon and I want to turn up on you," Chyna joked before getting serious. "But I think next year to kind of give you guys an idea. It's not going to be this year. I kind of want to get my body back."

Elsewhere in the chat, the couple added that there are more kids in their future with them agreeing on having four of their own in addition to Chyna's 3-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson shared with Tyga, bringing their family up to a total of five kids.

E!'s new series Rob & Chyna premieres Sunday, September 11, at 9 p.m ET.