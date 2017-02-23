This New Site Is Like Airbnb for Wedding Venues

Finding a dreamy venue to host your wedding ceremony and reception is the most challenging part of wedding planning. And if you have already found that out the hard way (i.e., you've actually spent hours sifting through venues), at some point you've probably said to yourself that the whole process should be a bit more like looking for an Airbnb for your next vacay—easy and efficient. Well, you're in luck because such a website exists.

Enter Splacer—the Airbnb for event spaces. It's basically a marketplace where people can list and rent out short-term venues for events of any type, shape, or size. Need a chic urban loft to celebrate your engagement with your family and closest friends? They have some amazing options in New York City. Planning a vintage-inspired ceremony in the Bay Area? How about saying your I Dos in a historic 19th century castle in San Francisco?

Courtesy Splacer

The company currently offers over 1,000 different venues, including some unconventional ones such as breweries, art galleries, former factories, and places of worship. Most of the spaces are in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami, but the website is expanding its offerings pretty fast.

Courtesy Splacer

Here's how it works: You pick a location and the type of event you're hosting and Spacer shows you options that you can then narrow down by amenities, rules (smoking or alcohol allowed, for example), style, and features. The listed prices are hourly and some venues offer discounts when you book it for an entire day. Once you find a space you like, you can connect directly with its owner to book it and receive additional information.

We told you, it's *just* like Airbnb.