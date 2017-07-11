7 Made-in-the-USA Wedding Gifts to Add to Your Registry

Courtesy of Zola
Jennifer Spector of Zola
Jul 11, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Stars and stripes billowing in the wind. Hotdogs and burgers simmering on the grill. Ice cold brewskis, lemonade, or both. Throwing around a football on the beach over summer tunes with friends. Roasting marshmallows until perfectly golden (or completely on fire—whoops). Fireworks launching into the night...

Summertime is a great season to celebrate the U-S of A. It’s probably the most patriotic season of all. But why stop there? There are so many chic and subtle ways you can indulge in country-pride all year long. That’s where this list of wedding gifts comes in. From modern quilts to candles, to tablescape accents and more, each of these pieces were made in America. Add a few to your registry to support homegrown businesses from across the country. It doesn't really get more American than that, does it?

VIDEO: Wedding Registry Dos and Don'ts 

 

Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Crock

Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Crock

The Farmhouse Pottery line was inspired by artisans’ pieces sold at Vermont farmer’s markets. We’re fans of the beehive crock—a great, handcrafted vessel that can be used to display flowers or cooking utensils.

$46 SHOP NOW
Love & Victory The Cocktail Deck

Love & Victory The Cocktail Deck

Designed in New York City, Love & Victory’s The Cocktail Deck is a collection of fifty-two classic recipes playing with the cardinal “suits” of mixing cocktails: gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey.

$16 SHOP NOW
Louise Gray Art Print No. 5

Louise Gray Art Print No. 5

The Louise Gray Art Print No. 5, printed in Minneapolis, is a beautiful neutral piece that can add a hint of graphic elegance to a living room or bedroom.

$50 SHOP NOW
Fort Standard Circle Platter

Fort Standard Circle Platter

When it comes to home decor, marble is having a registry moment. The Fort Standard Circle Platter is a versatile, American-made platter that can be used for serving cheese or as an anchor for an epic centerpiece.

$130 SHOP NOW
Reed Wilson Design Howdy Doormat

Reed Wilson Design Howdy Doormat

Add the cheeky Reed Wilson Design Howdy Doormat to your registry to greet friends at your front door with an all-American “Howdy!”.

$50 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy of Zola

The Modern Sprout Kitchen 3-Piece Garden Jar Gift Set

This 3-Piece garden jar gift set was assembled in Chicago and features three self-watering herb kits—basil, parsley, and mint—that you can grow in the comfort of your own home.

$54 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy of Zola

Voluspa Japonica Embossed Jar Candle

Manufactured in California, the enchanting Voluspa Japonica Embossed Jar Candle will light up any corner of your home. You can even save the container for flowers or trinkets after the candle is gone.

$26 SHOP NOW

