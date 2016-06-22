This Amazing 9-Year-Old Girl Could Be Your Wedding Photographer

Looking for a wedding photographer? Well, look no more and meet Regina Wyllie. She has been taking photos for more than five years and, we guarantee you, her work will take your breath away. You may need to book her well in advance though, because she's getting very popular among couples. Also, she is 9.

Regina lives in Scotland and her dad says she's always had a knack for photography.

"She first asked to tag along to a mountain bike race when she was only 3 years old and brought her toy camera. She quickly decided that wasn't for her and took my compact camera froth bag to start snapping away. Since then, she just started picking up cameras, asking how they work and how to take better photos," Kevin Wyllie, a wedding photographer and Regina's father, told us.

Since then, the 9-year-old has been on multiple photo assignments—more mountain bike races, fashion shoots, trash the dress and pre-wedding shoots. On April 15, she assisted her dad for the first time at a wedding because, get this, the couple specifically asked her to be there.

Apparently, her "extra-curricular activities " do not influence her schoolwork and she is actually quite popular among her classmates. "Her school recently organised a photography competition and before it started, Regina was asked to give a talk on some tips for her schoolmates," her dad explained.

We predict a very bright future for Regina.