Reformation's Biggest Bridal Collection Is Here and It's Stunning

Great news for all future brides (and bridesmaids)—Reformation just made wedding dress shopping So.Much.Easier. The brand released its biggest bridal collection to date and it is GORGEOUS.

The new fall designs come in colors such as saffron yellow, stone grey, and deep blackberry and feature backless silhouettes, off-the-shoulders, two pieces, and sexy plunging fronts — and all are effortlessly lovely so you can actually wear them again.

Aside from the floor-legth classics, there are also a few very pretty short slip dresses that are perfect to dance the night away in. Think of them as you "second wedding dress" for post-nuptial partying.

Obviously, there are plenty of stunning options for bridesmaids as well. Check out some of the designs below and for more go to Reformation.com.

